U.S. Army Pfc. Emmanuel Gyasi, assigned to HHC orderly room, 1st Signal Brigade describes why one might want to join 1st Signal Brigade as a future assignment. (Video production by ROKA Cpl. Cheon Minseon)
|Date Taken:
|10.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.05.2024 23:28
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|942844
|VIRIN:
|241030-A-QO916-7758
|Filename:
|DOD_110668829
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|PYEONGTAEK, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, why 1st Signal Brigade, by SGT SHAWNEE VERCAMMEN, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.