    Why I Serve - Khalil Fullwood

    FORT CARSON, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    10.15.2024

    Video by Spc. Karesse Clemons 

    4th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office

    PFC Khalil Fullwood, an intelligence analyst assigned to Signal Intelligence and Sustainment Company, Headquarters and Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 4th Infantry Division talks about why he serves in the U.S. Army Oct. 15, 2024, at Fort Carson, Colorado. Fullwood said he joined the Army to learn new skills and be a part of something bigger than himself.

    Location: FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US

    intelligence analyst
    Steadfast and Loyal
    Lethal Ivy

