Why I Serve - Khalil Fullwood

PFC Khalil Fullwood, an intelligence analyst assigned to Signal Intelligence and Sustainment Company, Headquarters and Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 4th Infantry Division talks about why he serves in the U.S. Army Oct. 15, 2024, at Fort Carson, Colorado. Fullwood said he joined the Army to learn new skills and be a part of something bigger than himself.
|10.15.2024
|11.05.2024 20:44
|Interviews
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US
