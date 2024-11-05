Why I Serve - Khalil Fullwood

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/942840" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

PFC Khalil Fullwood, an intelligence analyst assigned to Signal Intelligence and Sustainment Company, Headquarters and Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 4th Infantry Division talks about why he serves in the U.S. Army Oct. 15, 2024, at Fort Carson, Colorado. Fullwood said he joined the Army to learn new skills and be a part of something bigger than himself.