U.S. Army Garrison Japan recently hosted a “Bring Your Kids to Work Day” event. Garrison families participated in a walking tour and got to see various sites on Camp Zama.
|Date Taken:
|11.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.05.2024 18:30
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|942836
|VIRIN:
|241106-A-AB123-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110668540
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Bring Your Kids to Work Day, by Ayako Watsuji, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
