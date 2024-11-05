Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bring Your Kids to Work Day

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    11.05.2024

    Video by Ayako Watsuji 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    U.S. Army Garrison Japan recently hosted a “Bring Your Kids to Work Day” event. Garrison families participated in a walking tour and got to see various sites on Camp Zama.

    #ArmyFamily #ArmyTeam #MakeADifference #BeAllYouCanBe

    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP

    This work, Bring Your Kids to Work Day, by Ayako Watsuji, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Camp Zama
    AMC
    IMCOM Pacific
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    U.S. Army Japan

