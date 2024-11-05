QUART 25.1 B-Roll: Day 2

U.S. Marines and Navy Sailors conduct various flight deck qualifications on the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Somerset (LPD 25) during day 2 of the Quarterly Underway Amphibious Readiness Training off the coast of Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Oct. 22, 2024. QUART is a joint training exercise designed to develop and sustain essential amphibious skills for effective operations in maritime environments while reinforcing the Navy-Marine Corps partnership. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Brian A. Stippey)
