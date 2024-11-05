Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    QUART 25.1 B-Roll: Day 2

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.22.2024

    Video by Sgt. Brian Stippey 

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S. Marines and Navy Sailors conduct various flight deck qualifications on the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Somerset (LPD 25) during day 2 of the Quarterly Underway Amphibious Readiness Training off the coast of Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Oct. 22, 2024. QUART is a joint training exercise designed to develop and sustain essential amphibious skills for effective operations in maritime environments while reinforcing the Navy-Marine Corps partnership. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Brian A. Stippey)

    Date Taken: 10.22.2024
    Date Posted: 11.05.2024 18:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 942825
    VIRIN: 241022-M-JE726-1002
    Filename: DOD_110668400
    Length: 00:03:25
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US

