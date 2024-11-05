QUART 25.1 B-Roll: Day 2

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/942825" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines and Navy Sailors conduct various flight deck qualifications on the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Somerset (LPD 25) during day 2 of the Quarterly Underway Amphibious Readiness Training off the coast of Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Oct. 22, 2024. QUART is a joint training exercise designed to develop and sustain essential amphibious skills for effective operations in maritime environments while reinforcing the Navy-Marine Corps partnership. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Brian A. Stippey)