QUART 25.1 B-Roll: Day 5

A U.S. Marine Corps UH-1Y Venom assigned to Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 169, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, and a U.S. Marine Corps AH-1Z Viper with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 169, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, conduct flight deck qualifications on the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Somerset (LPD 25) during day 5 of the Quarterly Underway Amphibious Readiness Training off the coast of Southern California, Oct. 25, 2024. QUART is a joint training exercise designed to develop and sustain essential amphibious skills for effective operations in maritime environments while reinforcing the Navy-Marine Corps partnership. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Brian A. Stippey)
|Date Taken:
|10.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.05.2024 18:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|942821
|VIRIN:
|241025-M-JE726-1006
|Filename:
|DOD_110668395
|Length:
|00:02:04
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
