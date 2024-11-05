U.S. Marines with 3rd Assault Amphibian Battalion, 1st Marine Division, conduct day and night ship-to-shore operations with Amphibious Combat Vehicles, transporting Marines with 1st Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, to and from the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Somerset (LPD 25) during day 9 of the Quarterly Underway Amphibious Readiness Training off the coast of Southern California, Oct. 29, 2024. QUART is a joint training exercise designed to develop and sustain essential amphibious skills for effective operations in maritime environments while reinforcing the Navy-Marine Corps partnership. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Brian A. Stippey)
|Date Taken:
|10.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.05.2024 18:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|942820
|VIRIN:
|241029-M-JE726-1011
|Filename:
|DOD_110668393
|Length:
|00:01:10
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, QUART 25.1 B-Roll: Day 9, by Sgt Brian Stippey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.