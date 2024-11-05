Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Why I Serve

    FORT CARSON, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    10.23.2024

    Video by Spc. Doniel Kennedy 

    4th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office

    Pvt. Khalil Smith, a unit supply specialist with 2nd Battalion, 12th Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Styker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, talks about why he enlisted in the military at Fort Carson, Colorado, Oct. 23, 2024. Smith embarked on his own journey, experiencing new places and upholding a proud family tradition of service. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Doniel Kennedy)

    Date Taken: 10.23.2024
    Date Posted: 11.05.2024 18:50
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US

