Pvt. Khalil Smith, a unit supply specialist with 2nd Battalion, 12th Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Styker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, talks about why he enlisted in the military at Fort Carson, Colorado, Oct. 23, 2024. Smith embarked on his own journey, experiencing new places and upholding a proud family tradition of service. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Doniel Kennedy)
|Date Taken:
|10.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.05.2024 18:50
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|942817
|VIRIN:
|241023-A-JG199-7999
|Filename:
|DOD_110668309
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Why I Serve, by SPC Doniel Kennedy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.