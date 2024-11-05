Why I Serve

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/942817" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Pvt. Khalil Smith, a unit supply specialist with 2nd Battalion, 12th Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Styker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, talks about why he enlisted in the military at Fort Carson, Colorado, Oct. 23, 2024. Smith embarked on his own journey, experiencing new places and upholding a proud family tradition of service. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Doniel Kennedy)