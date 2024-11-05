Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army v. Air Force Hype video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT CARSON, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    10.22.2024

    Video by Spc. Joshua Zayas-Sabogal 

    4th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office

    Maj. Gen. David S. Doyle, commanding general of the 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson, and Command Sgt. Maj. Alex Kupratty, the division’s senior enlisted leader, offered support to the U.S. Military Academy West Point football team ahead of its game against the U.S. Air Force Academy at Fort Carson on Oct. 22, 2024. The leaders yelled "Beat Airforce" support to the Army team that will face the Air Force team Nov. 2, 2024, at Michie Stadium, West Point. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Joshua Zayas)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.22.2024
    Date Posted: 11.05.2024 18:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 942811
    VIRIN: 241022-A-SF775-6567
    PIN: 050
    Filename: DOD_110668176
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army v. Air Force Hype video, by SPC Joshua Zayas-Sabogal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Football
    Air Force
    WestPoint
    USArmy
    Steadfast and Loyal
    The 4th Infantry Division

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download