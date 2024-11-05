Army v. Air Force Hype video

Maj. Gen. David S. Doyle, commanding general of the 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson, and Command Sgt. Maj. Alex Kupratty, the division’s senior enlisted leader, offered support to the U.S. Military Academy West Point football team ahead of its game against the U.S. Air Force Academy at Fort Carson on Oct. 22, 2024. The leaders yelled "Beat Airforce" support to the Army team that will face the Air Force team Nov. 2, 2024, at Michie Stadium, West Point. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Joshua Zayas)
|Date Taken:
|10.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.05.2024 18:52
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|942811
|VIRIN:
|241022-A-SF775-6567
|PIN:
|050
|Filename:
|DOD_110668176
|Length:
|00:00:43
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
