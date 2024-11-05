Day in the Life of a Joint Fire Support Specialist

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/942810" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Sgt. Nicholas Davis, a joint fire support specialist with Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 2nd Battalion, 77th Field Artillery Regiment, 4th Infantry Division Artillery, 4th Infantry Division, talks about what it is like to be a joint fire support specialist at Fort Carson, Colorado, Oct. 16, 2024. With expertise in coordinating artillery, mortar, and aerial fire, these specialists play a critical role in delivering effective firepower to support mission success. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Cecilia Ochoa)