Day in the Life of a Joint Fire Support Specialist

Sgt. Nicholas Davis, a joint fire support specialist with Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 2nd Battalion, 77th Field Artillery Regiment, 4th Infantry Division Artillery, 4th Infantry Division, talks about what it is like to be a joint fire support specialist at Fort Carson, Colorado, Oct. 16, 2024. With expertise in coordinating artillery, mortar, and aerial fire, these specialists play a critical role in delivering effective firepower to support mission success. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Cecilia Ochoa)
|10.16.2024
|11.05.2024 18:53
|Video Productions
|942810
|241016-A-RK885-4247
|DOD_110668153
|00:00:58
|FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US
|0
|0
