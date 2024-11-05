Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Day in the Life of a Joint Fire Support Specialist

    FORT CARSON, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    10.16.2024

    Video by Pfc. Cecilia Ochoa 

    4th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office

    Sgt. Nicholas Davis, a joint fire support specialist with Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 2nd Battalion, 77th Field Artillery Regiment, 4th Infantry Division Artillery, 4th Infantry Division, talks about what it is like to be a joint fire support specialist at Fort Carson, Colorado, Oct. 16, 2024. With expertise in coordinating artillery, mortar, and aerial fire, these specialists play a critical role in delivering effective firepower to support mission success. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Cecilia Ochoa)

    Date Taken: 10.16.2024
    Date Posted: 11.05.2024 18:53
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 942810
    VIRIN: 241016-A-RK885-4247
    Filename: DOD_110668153
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Day in the Life of a Joint Fire Support Specialist, by PFC Cecilia Ochoa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Carson
    13F
    DITL
    Lethal Teams

