Sgt. Randell Earls, a joint fire support specialist with Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 2nd Battalion, 77th Field Artillery Regiment, 4th Infantry Division Artillery, 4th Infantry Division, talks about what it is like to be a joint fire support specialist at Fort Carson, Colorado, Oct. 16, 2024. These Soldiers must master complex systems and procedures, from reading maps and interpreting terrain to understanding the intricate workings of artillery, mortars, and aircraft coordination. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Cecilia Ochoa)
|Date Taken:
|10.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.05.2024 18:53
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|942807
|VIRIN:
|241016-A-RK885-8510
|Filename:
|DOD_110668146
|Length:
|00:00:51
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Day in the Life of a Joint Fire Support Specialist, by PFC Cecilia Ochoa, identified by DVIDS
