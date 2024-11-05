Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Day in the Life of a Joint Fire Support Specialist

    FORT CARSON, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    10.16.2024

    Video by Pfc. Cecilia Ochoa 

    4th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office

    Sgt. Randell Earls, a joint fire support specialist with Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 2nd Battalion, 77th Field Artillery Regiment, 4th Infantry Division Artillery, 4th Infantry Division, talks about what it is like to be a joint fire support specialist at Fort Carson, Colorado, Oct. 16, 2024. These Soldiers must master complex systems and procedures, from reading maps and interpreting terrain to understanding the intricate workings of artillery, mortars, and aircraft coordination. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Cecilia Ochoa)

    Date Taken: 10.16.2024
    Date Posted: 11.05.2024 18:53
    Location: FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US

    Fort Carson
    13F
    DITL
    Lethal Teams

