Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    77th Army Band Farewell Concert

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2024

    Video by Edward Muniz 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    The 77th Army Band played their Farewell Concert on Sept. 20, 2024, at McMahon Auditorium in Lawton, Okla. For nearly 70 years, the 77th Army Band has brought the community together to enjoy their melodious tunes and energetic concerts. Known as the "Pride of Fort Sill," they've played for thousands of people, sharing the Army story by connecting Soldiers and civilians through music. The band will be inactivated in October 2024.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.20.2024
    Date Posted: 11.05.2024 15:09
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 942803
    VIRIN: 240920-D-NR812-8437
    PIN: 02
    Filename: DOD_110667996
    Length: 00:03:57
    Location: FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 77th Army Band Farewell Concert, by Edward Muniz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Musician
    Fort Sill
    TRADOC
    Concert
    Fires Center of Excellence
    77th Army Band

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download