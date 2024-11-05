The 77th Army Band played their Farewell Concert on Sept. 20, 2024, at McMahon Auditorium in Lawton, Okla. For nearly 70 years, the 77th Army Band has brought the community together to enjoy their melodious tunes and energetic concerts. Known as the "Pride of Fort Sill," they've played for thousands of people, sharing the Army story by connecting Soldiers and civilians through music. The band will be inactivated in October 2024.
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.05.2024 15:09
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|942803
|VIRIN:
|240920-D-NR812-8437
|PIN:
|02
|Filename:
|DOD_110667996
|Length:
|00:03:57
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 77th Army Band Farewell Concert, by Edward Muniz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.