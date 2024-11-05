77th Army Band Farewell Concert

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 77th Army Band played their Farewell Concert on Sept. 20, 2024, at McMahon Auditorium in Lawton, Okla. For nearly 70 years, the 77th Army Band has brought the community together to enjoy their melodious tunes and energetic concerts. Known as the "Pride of Fort Sill," they've played for thousands of people, sharing the Army story by connecting Soldiers and civilians through music. The band will be inactivated in October 2024.