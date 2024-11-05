Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Super Nights: Airmen Generate Training Flights

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.10.2024

    Video by Airman Megan Cusmano, Tech. Sgt. Christopher Hubenthal and Airman 1st Class Rebecca Tierney

    4th Fighter Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 334th Fighter Generation Squadron support F-15E Strike Eagle training flights during a Super Nights event at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina throughout October 2024. During Super Nights, the 334th FGS helped drive readiness by ensuring the generation of night sorties to support F-15E Strike Eagle training for aircrew members of the 333rd Fighter Squadron and 334th FS. The purpose of Super Nights is to synchronize student and instructor pilots from various squadrons and enhance the progression of night flying portion of the training syllabus for student aircrew. (U.S. Air Force photos by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Hubenthal, Airman 1st Class Rebecca Tierney and Airman 1st Class Megan Cusmano)

    Date Taken: 10.10.2024
    Date Posted: 11.05.2024 15:30
    Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

