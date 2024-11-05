Super Nights: Airmen Generate Training Flights

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 334th Fighter Generation Squadron support F-15E Strike Eagle training flights during a Super Nights event at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina throughout October 2024. During Super Nights, the 334th FGS helped drive readiness by ensuring the generation of night sorties to support F-15E Strike Eagle training for aircrew members of the 333rd Fighter Squadron and 334th FS. The purpose of Super Nights is to synchronize student and instructor pilots from various squadrons and enhance the progression of night flying portion of the training syllabus for student aircrew. (U.S. Air Force photos by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Hubenthal, Airman 1st Class Rebecca Tierney and Airman 1st Class Megan Cusmano)