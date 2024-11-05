Combatives Competition during Torch Week 2024

Soldiers from various units across the 1st Armored Division engage in intense combatives during Torch Week 2024, November 4-5, 2024, Fort Bliss, TX. This annual event showcases the physical prowess and competitive spirit of our dedicated soldiers and celebrates the rich history and strong lineage of the 1st Armored Division. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Marquis McCants)
|11.05.2024
|11.05.2024 16:19
|B-Roll
|942786
|241105-A-KX494-6873
|DOD_110667493
|00:03:45
|TEXAS, US
|0
|0
