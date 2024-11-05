Combatives Competition during Torch Week 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/942786" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers from various units across the 1st Armored Division engage in intense combatives during Torch Week 2024, November 4-5, 2024, Fort Bliss, TX. This annual event showcases the physical prowess and competitive spirit of our dedicated soldiers and celebrates the rich history and strong lineage of the 1st Armored Division. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Marquis McCants)