    Combatives Competition during Torch Week 2024

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    11.05.2024

    Video by Sgt. Marquis McCants 

    1st Armored Division

    Soldiers from various units across the 1st Armored Division engage in intense combatives during Torch Week 2024, November 4-5, 2024, Fort Bliss, TX. This annual event showcases the physical prowess and competitive spirit of our dedicated soldiers and celebrates the rich history and strong lineage of the 1st Armored Division. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Marquis McCants)

    Date Taken: 11.05.2024
    Date Posted: 11.05.2024 16:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 942786
    VIRIN: 241105-A-KX494-6873
    Filename: DOD_110667493
    Length: 00:03:45
    Location: TEXAS, US

    This work, Combatives Competition during Torch Week 2024, by SGT Marquis McCants, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

