This B-Roll package includes various footage of The 58th Special Operation Wing conducting aerial deliveries at their new Howard Drop Zone near the Albuquerque airport, Double Eagle II, 30 Oct., 2024.This package also includes a point of view of the inside the C-130, of the contents being released from the cargo ramp. (U.S. Air Force video by A1C Tallon Bratton)
|Date Taken:
|10.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.05.2024 13:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|942784
|VIRIN:
|241030-F-TU760-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110667304
|Length:
|00:02:34
|Location:
|ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-Roll Package for C-130 Mission Drop, by A1C Tallon Bratton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.