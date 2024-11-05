Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll Package for C-130 Mission Drop

    ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    10.30.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Tallon Bratton 

    377th Air Base Wing

    This B-Roll package includes various footage of The 58th Special Operation Wing conducting aerial deliveries at their new Howard Drop Zone near the Albuquerque airport, Double Eagle II, 30 Oct., 2024.This package also includes a point of view of the inside the C-130, of the contents being released from the cargo ramp. (U.S. Air Force video by A1C Tallon Bratton)

    Date Taken: 10.30.2024
    Date Posted: 11.05.2024 13:00
    Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll Package for C-130 Mission Drop, by A1C Tallon Bratton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    C
    Kirtland Air Force Base
    58 SOW
    Team Kirtland
    Mission Drop

