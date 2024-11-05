Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Veterans Day Observance

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    11.05.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito 

    355th Wing

    355th Wing leadership discusses the importance and the history of Nov. 11, as Veterans Day, at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Nov. 5, 2024. Originally named as Armistice day, on June 1, 1954, the name officially changed to Veterans day to honor American veterans of all wars. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)

    Date Taken: 11.05.2024
    Date Posted: 11.05.2024 13:38
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 942783
    VIRIN: 241105-F-NC038-6605
    Filename: DOD_110667293
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US

    This work, Veterans Day Observance, by SrA Andrew Garavito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Veterans Day
    Davis-Monthan
    355th Wing

