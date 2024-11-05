Veterans Day Observance

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



355th Wing leadership discusses the importance and the history of Nov. 11, as Veterans Day, at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Nov. 5, 2024. Originally named as Armistice day, on June 1, 1954, the name officially changed to Veterans day to honor American veterans of all wars. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)