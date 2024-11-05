Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground thanks veterans in the workforce

    YUMA PROVING GROUND, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    11.05.2024

    Video by Eugene Garcia 

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    On Veterans Day and every day, U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) thanks the men and women who served our country in uniform prior to serving as a civilian at YPG.

