This Month in the AFMS: New Interim Commander of AFMEDCOM, North Carolina Air National Guard Delivers Hurricane Helene Aid, and Operation Guardian Wings 2024

In this month’s look around the Air Force Medical Service, Maj. Gen. Sean T. Collins assumes interim command of AFMEDCOM, the 86th Airlift Wing Conducts Guardian Wings 2024, NCANG delivers aid to hurricane victims, Airmen and Soldiers conduct UH-60 Training, the 86th Medical Group trains German SWAT and three Airmen receive Purple Hearts. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Megan Hearst)
|Date Taken:
|11.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.05.2024 12:48
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|942781
|VIRIN:
|241105-F-WY218-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110667255
|Length:
|00:01:35
|Location:
|FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
