Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    This Month in the AFMS: New Commander of AFMEDCOM, North Carolina Air National Guard Delivers Hurricane Helene Aid, and Operation Guardian Wings 2024

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    11.05.2024

    Video by Megan Hearst 

    Air Force Medical Service   

    In this month’s look around the Air Force Medical Service, Maj. Gen. Sean T. Collins assumes command of AFMEDCOM, the 86th Airlift Wing Conducts Guardian Wings 2024, NCANG delivers aid to hurricane victims, Airmen and Soldiers conduct UH-60 Training, the 86th Medical Group trains German SWAT and three Airmen receive Purple Hearts. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Megan Hearst)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.05.2024
    Date Posted: 11.05.2024 12:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 942781
    VIRIN: 241105-F-WY218-1001
    Filename: DOD_110667255
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, This Month in the AFMS: New Commander of AFMEDCOM, North Carolina Air National Guard Delivers Hurricane Helene Aid, and Operation Guardian Wings 2024, by Megan Hearst, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Purple Heart
    Air National Guard
    ANG
    Air Force Medical Service
    AFMS
    2024
    AFMEDCOM
    AFMS News
    This Month in the AFMS
    Octoner
    Maj. Gen. Sean T. Collins
    Operation Guardian Wings 2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download