B-Roll Package for C-130 Mission Drop

This B-Roll package includes various footage of The 58th Special Operation Wing conducting aerial deliveries at their new Howard Drop Zone near the Albuquerque airport, Double Eagle II, 30 Oct., 2024.This package also includes a point of view of the inside the C-130, of the contents being released from the cargo ramp. (U.S. Air Force video by A1C Tallon Bratton)