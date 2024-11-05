2nd MAW band creates fight song, "Fight In Flight"

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/942778" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Michael Cook, a production manager with the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW) band, speaks about the purpose of writing a song for 2nd MAW at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina. The band wrote the song "Fight In Flight" to commemorate the history and fighting spirit of 2nd MAW. The 2nd MAW band is set to perform "Fight In Flight" for the first time at the U.S. Marine Corps birthday ball on Nov. 8, 2024. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. David Ornelas Baeza)



Check out fight song for 2nd MAW down below!



https://www.music.marines.mil/Bands/2nd-Marine-Aircraft-Wing-Band-North-Carolina/