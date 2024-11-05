2nd MAW band creates fight song, "Fight In Flight"

U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Michael Cook, a production manager with the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW) band, speaks about the purpose of writing a song for 2nd MAW at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina. The band wrote the song "Fight In Flight" to commemorate the history and fighting spirit of 2nd MAW. The 2nd MAW band is set to perform "Fight In Flight" for the first time at the U.S. Marine Corps birthday ball on Nov. 8, 2024. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. David Ornelas Baeza)
Check out fight song for 2nd MAW down below!
https://www.music.marines.mil/Bands/2nd-Marine-Aircraft-Wing-Band-North-Carolina/
