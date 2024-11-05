Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCAS New River Hosts STEM Day for Dixon Middle School Students

    JACKSONVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2024

    Video by Cpl. Zeta Johnson 

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    U.S. Marines with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) New River, the Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training Unit and Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune give a demonstration to Dixon Middle School students during a Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) Day on MCAS New River in Jacksonville, North Carolina, Nov. 1, 2024. The event was an opportunity for students to learn the vital role of STEM in Marine Corps aviation through hands-on activities and engaging demonstrations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Zeta Johnson)

