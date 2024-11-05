Airman assigned to the 6th Medical Group administer flu shots to service members at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 4, 2024. Service members are required to get the flu shot as part of maintaining military readiness and protecting the health of the force. Because military members work in close quarters, often travel internationally, and are frequently deployed to various environments, they are at an elevated risk of both contracting and spreading influenza. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin)
|Date Taken:
|11.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.05.2024 11:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|942775
|VIRIN:
|241104-F-CC148-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110666986
|Length:
|00:01:34
|Location:
|TAMPA, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Flu Shot B-Roll, by SrA Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
