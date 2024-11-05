Flu Shot B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Airman assigned to the 6th Medical Group administer flu shots to service members at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 4, 2024. Service members are required to get the flu shot as part of maintaining military readiness and protecting the health of the force. Because military members work in close quarters, often travel internationally, and are frequently deployed to various environments, they are at an elevated risk of both contracting and spreading influenza. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin)