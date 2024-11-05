Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Flu Shot B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    Airman assigned to the 6th Medical Group administer flu shots to service members at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 4, 2024. Service members are required to get the flu shot as part of maintaining military readiness and protecting the health of the force. Because military members work in close quarters, often travel internationally, and are frequently deployed to various environments, they are at an elevated risk of both contracting and spreading influenza. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.04.2024
    Date Posted: 11.05.2024 11:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 942775
    VIRIN: 241104-F-CC148-2001
    Filename: DOD_110666986
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: TAMPA, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flu Shot B-Roll, by SrA Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    flu season
    flu shot
    health
    mission ready
    6th Medical Group
    6th Air Refueling Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download