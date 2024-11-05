Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Station Houston performs firearm training

    GALVESTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    10.30.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Perry Shirzad 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    Members of Coast Guard Station Houston participated in semi-annual firearms training at Base Galveston on October 30th, 2024. One of Station Houston's primary roles is escorting container ships to the Port of Houston. (Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Perry Shirzad and Petty Officer 1st Class Edward Warg )

    Date Taken: 10.30.2024
    Date Posted: 11.05.2024 11:50
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 942774
    VIRIN: 241030-G-XR638-1001
    Filename: DOD_110666924
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: GALVESTON, TEXAS, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    Uscg
    glock
    gun range.

