During week 4 of basic training, trainees go through an eight-hour CBRN Defense Orientation Course providing them with crucial knowledge and skills on how to protect themselves from chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear weapons. Trainees also go through the Mask Confidence Training Facility, where they will apply what they've learned during the class and gain confidence in their protective gear by being exposed to tear gas.
|11.05.2024
|11.05.2024 13:42
|Package
|942762
|241105-O-UX606-4530
|DOD_110666682
|00:04:29
|US
|0
|0
