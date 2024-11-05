Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mask Confidence Training

    UNITED STATES

    11.05.2024

    Video by Daniel Cruz 

    37th Training Wing

    During week 4 of basic training, trainees go through an eight-hour CBRN Defense Orientation Course providing them with crucial knowledge and skills on how to protect themselves from chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear weapons. Trainees also go through the Mask Confidence Training Facility, where they will apply what they've learned during the class and gain confidence in their protective gear by being exposed to tear gas.

    CBRN
    BMT
    37TRW
    319TRS
    Mask Confidence Training

