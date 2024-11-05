video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



During week 4 of basic training, trainees go through an eight-hour CBRN Defense Orientation Course providing them with crucial knowledge and skills on how to protect themselves from chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear weapons. Trainees also go through the Mask Confidence Training Facility, where they will apply what they've learned during the class and gain confidence in their protective gear by being exposed to tear gas.