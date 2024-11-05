Charlie Company Land Navigation

Recruits with Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, conduct land navigation on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Oct. 30, 2024. Land navigation is part of Basic Warrior Training and is designed to teach recruits how to use a lensatic compass and topographic map.
|10.30.2024
|11.05.2024 11:07
|Video Productions
|942756
|241030-M-NG792-1001
|DOD_110666503
|00:00:16
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|0
|0
