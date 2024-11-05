Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Charlie Company Land Navigation

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.30.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Van Hoang 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, conduct land navigation on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Oct. 30, 2024. Land navigation is part of Basic Warrior Training and is designed to teach recruits how to use a lensatic compass and topographic map.

    Date Taken: 10.30.2024
    Date Posted: 11.05.2024 11:07
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Charlie Company Land Navigation, by LCpl Van Hoang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    map
    land navigation
    compass
    ERR
    azimuth
    MCRDPI

