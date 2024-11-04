Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    41st IBCT Halloween 5K

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP BONDSTEEL, KOSOVO

    10.31.2024

    Video by 1st Lt. James Mason 

    153rd Public Affairs Detachment

    41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team Soldiers deployed to Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, and assigned to the Kosovo Force mission, completed the Camp Bondsteel MWR sponsored Halloween “Spooky 5K Run/Walk,” October 31, 2024.

    41st IBCT Soldiers were joined by members of the British Army and German Army during the run.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.31.2024
    Date Posted: 11.05.2024 05:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 942740
    VIRIN: 241031-A-WJ211-3600
    Filename: DOD_110666177
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: CAMP BONDSTEEL, ZZ

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 41st IBCT Halloween 5K, by 1LT James Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    KFOR
    StrongerTogether
    WeAreNATO

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download