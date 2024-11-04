41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team Soldiers deployed to Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, and assigned to the Kosovo Force mission, completed the Camp Bondsteel MWR sponsored Halloween “Spooky 5K Run/Walk,” October 31, 2024.
41st IBCT Soldiers were joined by members of the British Army and German Army during the run.
|Date Taken:
|10.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.05.2024 05:36
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|942740
|VIRIN:
|241031-A-WJ211-3600
|Filename:
|DOD_110666177
|Length:
|00:00:36
|Location:
|CAMP BONDSTEEL, ZZ
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 41st IBCT Halloween 5K, by 1LT James Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.