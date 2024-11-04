KFOR RC-E German Contingency Transfer of Authority

On November 2, 2024, the German contingency of Regional Command East of the NATO-led Kosovo Force mission joined together for a transfer of authority ceremony, bidding farewell to Lt. Col. Leukefeld and welcoming Lt. Col. Scherrer.
KFOR continues to implement its mandate - based on UN Security Council Resolution 1244 of 1999 - to contribute to a safe and secure environment for all people and communities living in Kosovo and freedom of movement, at all times and impartially. KFOR is the third security responder, after the the Kosovo Police and the EU Rule of Law (EULEX) mission, respectively, with whom we work in close coordination.
|Date Taken:
|11.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.05.2024 05:34
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|942739
|VIRIN:
|241102-A-WJ211-2488
|Filename:
|DOD_110666176
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|CAMP BONDSTEEL, ZZ
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
