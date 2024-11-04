Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KFOR RC-E German Contingency Transfer of Authority

    CAMP BONDSTEEL, KOSOVO

    11.02.2024

    Video by 1st Lt. James Mason 

    153rd Public Affairs Detachment

    On November 2, 2024, the German contingency of Regional Command East of the NATO-led Kosovo Force mission joined together for a transfer of authority ceremony, bidding farewell to Lt. Col. Leukefeld and welcoming Lt. Col. Scherrer.

    KFOR continues to implement its mandate - based on UN Security Council Resolution 1244 of 1999 - to contribute to a safe and secure environment for all people and communities living in Kosovo and freedom of movement, at all times and impartially. KFOR is the third security responder, after the the Kosovo Police and the EU Rule of Law (EULEX) mission, respectively, with whom we work in close coordination.

    Location: CAMP BONDSTEEL, ZZ

