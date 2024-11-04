Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kadena AB hosts Fright Night 2024

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    10.25.2024

    Courtesy Video

    AFN Okinawa

    Kristen Romero, special events coordinator with the 18th Force Support Squadron, and Katie McGill, director of the 18th FSS Schilling Community Center, speak about Fright Night held on Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 25, 2024. Fright Night featured fall and Halloween activities to include fun for the whole family. (Courtesy Asset)

    Date Taken: 10.25.2024
    Date Posted: 11.05.2024 01:51
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 942731
    VIRIN: 241105-F-YO405-1001
    Filename: DOD_110666002
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP

