    Pacific News: Oct. 30, 2024

    JAPAN

    10.30.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Brandt Self 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific News: Yokota Air Base celebrates Halloween with a haunted house and trunk-or-treat, U.S. Marines and representatives from the Philippines and Japan Ground Self Defense Force attend Kamandag 8, and Marine Rotational Force Darwin return home after their 6 month deployment to Darwin, Australia.

    Date Taken: 10.30.2024
    Date Posted: 11.05.2024 01:15
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 942730
    VIRIN: 241030-F-FY105-7093
    Filename: DOD_110665965
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: JP

    This work, Pacific News: Oct. 30, 2024, by SrA Brandt Self, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MRF-D
    PNB
    Kamandag 8

