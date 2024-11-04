On this Pacific News: Yokota Air Base celebrates Halloween with a haunted house and trunk-or-treat, U.S. Marines and representatives from the Philippines and Japan Ground Self Defense Force attend Kamandag 8, and Marine Rotational Force Darwin return home after their 6 month deployment to Darwin, Australia.
|Date Taken:
|10.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.05.2024 01:15
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|942730
|VIRIN:
|241030-F-FY105-7093
|Filename:
|DOD_110665965
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific News: Oct. 30, 2024, by SrA Brandt Self, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
