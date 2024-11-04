Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marines, U.S. Air Force, Republic of Korea Air Force participate in Freedom Flag 24-1

    POHANG, SOUTH KOREA

    10.30.2024

    Video by Sgt. Ryan Ulibarri 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with 1st Marine Aircraft Wing participate in exercise Freedom Flag 24-1 with services members from the Republic of Korea Air Force and U.S. Air Force at Pohang, South Korea, Oct. 28 - 31, 2024. Freedom Flag 24-1 is a large-scale, military exercise between Republic of Korea and U.S. forces on the Korean Peninsula with a focus on realistic training and high-end tactics, techniques, and procedures with combined forces against an advanced adversary. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Ryan Ulibarri)

    Date Taken: 10.30.2024
    Date Posted: 11.05.2024 00:33
    Location: POHANG, KR

