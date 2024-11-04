Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific News: Nov. 5th, 2024

    JAPAN

    11.04.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. JaNae Jensen  

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific News: U.S. sailors, U.S. Marines, and Japan Ground Self Defense Force members practiced airfield damage repair, also known as ADR, during Exercise Keen Sword 25 at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan. U.S. Air Force F-22A Raptors, Japan Air Self-Defense Force F-15J Eagles, and U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning IIs took off from JASDF Nyutabaru Air Base, Japan. U.S. Marines performed flight operations during Exercise Freedom Flag 24-1 at Pohang, Republic of Korea.

    Date Taken: 11.04.2024
    Date Posted: 11.04.2024 23:55
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: JP

    This work, Pacific News: Nov. 5th, 2024, by SSgt JaNae Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    Pacific
    ROK
    Republic of Korea
    IndoPacom

