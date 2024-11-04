Pacific News: Nov. 5th, 2024

On this Pacific News: U.S. sailors, U.S. Marines, and Japan Ground Self Defense Force members practiced airfield damage repair, also known as ADR, during Exercise Keen Sword 25 at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan. U.S. Air Force F-22A Raptors, Japan Air Self-Defense Force F-15J Eagles, and U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning IIs took off from JASDF Nyutabaru Air Base, Japan. U.S. Marines performed flight operations during Exercise Freedom Flag 24-1 at Pohang, Republic of Korea.
|Date Taken:
|11.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.04.2024 23:55
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|942727
|VIRIN:
|241104-F-WN543-8456
|Filename:
|DOD_110665905
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
