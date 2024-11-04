Pacific News: Nov. 5th, 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/942727" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

On this Pacific News: U.S. sailors, U.S. Marines, and Japan Ground Self Defense Force members practiced airfield damage repair, also known as ADR, during Exercise Keen Sword 25 at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan. U.S. Air Force F-22A Raptors, Japan Air Self-Defense Force F-15J Eagles, and U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning IIs took off from JASDF Nyutabaru Air Base, Japan. U.S. Marines performed flight operations during Exercise Freedom Flag 24-1 at Pohang, Republic of Korea.