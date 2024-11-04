Alaska Military Youth Academy tours 176th Wing 2024

Alaska Military Youth Academy cadets and cadre toured the Alaska Air National Guard’s 176th Wing on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Oct. 16, 2024. The AMYA cadets had the opportunity to see the HC-130 Combat King II, the HH-60 Pave Hawk, and tour the metal fabrication shop at the wing. They also visited with Airmen from the 176th Civil Engineer Squadron to learn about life as a Guard firefighter. Events like this allow Alaska Guardsmen to highlight the many opportunities available to these cadets as they explore future careers and build on the character traits that the academy seeks to instill in these young men and women as they progress in the program.
(Alaska National Guard video by Seth LaCount)
