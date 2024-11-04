U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group (MIG) coordinate, integrate, and employ capabilities for information environment operations in support of the Marine Air Ground Task Force (MAGTF). Upholding the Marine Corps value of adaptability, the MIG tests and employs new technologies to stay relevant in the information environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Elijah Murphy) (The video contains imagery from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: Cinematic-Dramatic-Trailer by Jamendo/stock.adobe.com)
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.04.2024 22:05
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|942705
|VIRIN:
|240910-M-BI567-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110665429
|Length:
|00:02:03
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, A New Battlefield: III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, by Cpl Elijah Murphy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.