    A New Battlefield: III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.10.2024

    Video by Cpl. Elijah Murphy 

    III MEF Information Group     

    U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group (MIG) coordinate, integrate, and employ capabilities for information environment operations in support of the Marine Air Ground Task Force (MAGTF). Upholding the Marine Corps value of adaptability, the MIG tests and employs new technologies to stay relevant in the information environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Elijah Murphy) (The video contains imagery from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: Cinematic-Dramatic-Trailer by Jamendo/stock.adobe.com)

    Date Taken: 09.10.2024
    Date Posted: 11.04.2024 22:05
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 942705
    VIRIN: 240910-M-BI567-1001
    Filename: DOD_110665429
    Length: 00:02:03
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    This work, A New Battlefield: III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, by Cpl Elijah Murphy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Marine Information Group
    Surveillance Reconnaissance Intelligence Group

