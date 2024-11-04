Locks and Dam 3 / Series of Dam Implosions - USACE Pittsburgh District

Footage of multiple controlled implosions, from different camera angles, in the removal of the fixed-crest dam at Locks and Dam 3 on the Monongahela River in Elizabeth, Pennsylvania, from July through August 2024.
Demolition of the dam restored a continuous pool of riverway stretching thirty miles from Charleroi to Braddock, Pennsylvania, extending the open navigation channel on the Lower Monongahela River.
The Pittsburgh District will move onto the next phase of removing the lock walls in 2025, with work expected to last until 2027, bringing the over 100-year-old story of one of the oldest functioning locks and dam in the nation to a close.
Runtime: 11 Minutes
(U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District footage filmed by Stacey Wyzykowski)
