    Force on Force

    QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    10.16.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Iyer Ramakrishna 

    Marine Barracks Washington

    Marines with the Silent Drill Platoon, Marine Barracks Washington, execute operational training at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va . Over the course of three days, the Marines participated in an air insert with MV-22 Ospreys attached to Marine Helicopter Squadron One, followed by land navigation, squad attacks, patrolling operations and Advanced Marksmanship Training Program events directed at sustaining vital skill sets required of all infantrymen.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Force on Force, by LCpl Iyer Ramakrishna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

