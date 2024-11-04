Force on Force

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Marines with the Silent Drill Platoon, Marine Barracks Washington, execute operational training at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va . Over the course of three days, the Marines participated in an air insert with MV-22 Ospreys attached to Marine Helicopter Squadron One, followed by land navigation, squad attacks, patrolling operations and Advanced Marksmanship Training Program events directed at sustaining vital skill sets required of all infantrymen.