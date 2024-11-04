Force on Force

Marines with the Silent Drill Platoon, Marine Barracks Washington, execute operational training at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va . Over the course of three days, the Marines participated in an air insert with MV-22 Ospreys attached to Marine Helicopter Squadron One, followed by land navigation, squad attacks, patrolling operations and Advanced Marksmanship Training Program events directed at sustaining vital skill sets required of all infantrymen.
|Date Taken:
|10.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.04.2024 15:19
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|942658
|VIRIN:
|241016-M-DT244-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110664752
|Length:
|00:01:34
|Location:
|QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
