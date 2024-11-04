Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    How Michael Davis found his next level as an Army Civilian

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2024

    Video by Sarah Ridenour  

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    Michael Davis understands the importance of his work as an Army Civilian. What he does directly impacts the lives of Soldiers. After retiring from the U.S. Army in 2022, Davis found his next level as an Army Civilian in ASC's SPO Lead Materiel Integration directorate.

    Date Taken: 11.04.2024
    Date Posted: 11.04.2024 13:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 942635
    VIRIN: 241104-A-IK992-1001
    Filename: DOD_110664550
    Length: 00:02:15
    Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, ILLINOIS, US

    Civilian
    Civilian government
    Army Civilian Careers
    Find Your Next Level
    FYNL

