ACC Commander joins forces for Checkered Flag at Tyndall AFB

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/942599" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

This video highlights U.S. Air Force Gen. Ken Wilsbach, commander of Air Combat Command, who visited Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 30-31. During his visit, Wilsbach had the opportunity to address Tyndall Airmen on the role they play in maintaining combat readiness and respond to their questions. Additionally, he discussed Tyndall’s strategic importance as the wing transitions into a combat-ready wing and recognized top-performing Tyndall Airmen. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Zachary Nordheim)