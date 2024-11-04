Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ACC Commander joins forces for Checkered Flag at Tyndall AFB

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.31.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Zachary Nordheim 

    325th Fighter Wing

    This video highlights U.S. Air Force Gen. Ken Wilsbach, commander of Air Combat Command, who visited Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 30-31. During his visit, Wilsbach had the opportunity to address Tyndall Airmen on the role they play in maintaining combat readiness and respond to their questions. Additionally, he discussed Tyndall’s strategic importance as the wing transitions into a combat-ready wing and recognized top-performing Tyndall Airmen. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Zachary Nordheim)

    Date Taken: 10.31.2024
    Date Posted: 11.04.2024 12:40
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 942599
    VIRIN: 241101-F-BE826-1001
    Filename: DOD_110664439
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ACC Commander joins forces for Checkered Flag at Tyndall AFB, by SrA Zachary Nordheim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ACC
    COMACC
    Tyndall
    Great Power Competition
    Checkered Flag 25-1

