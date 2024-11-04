ACC Commander joins forces for Checkered Flag at Tyndall AFB

This video highlights U.S. Air Force Gen. Ken Wilsbach, commander of Air Combat Command, who visited Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 30-31. During his visit, Wilsbach had the opportunity to address Tyndall Airmen on the role they play in maintaining combat readiness and respond to their questions. Additionally, he discussed Tyndall’s strategic importance as the wing transitions into a combat-ready wing and recognized top-performing Tyndall Airmen. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Zachary Nordheim)
|10.31.2024
|11.04.2024 12:40
|PSA
|942599
|241101-F-BE826-1001
|DOD_110664439
|00:01:41
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|0
|0
