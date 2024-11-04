Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Veterans Day Concert Rehearsal

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    10.30.2024

    Video by Christopher Grissett 

    U.S. Army North

    The “Fort Sam’s Own” 323d Army Band and the University of Texas at San Antonio Wind Symphony present an extraordinary concert event: “American Military Heroes: Untold Stories of Strength and Valor.”

    Mark your calendars for a musical journey through history, honoring the incredible legacies of heroes like Master Sgt. Roy Benavidez, Maj. Gen. Richard Cavazos, the Tuskegee Airmen, Buffalo Soldiers, the Women’s Army Corps, and the indomitable 442nd Infantry Regiment, “Go for Broke.”

