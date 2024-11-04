Veterans Day Concert Rehearsal

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The “Fort Sam’s Own” 323d Army Band and the University of Texas at San Antonio Wind Symphony present an extraordinary concert event: “American Military Heroes: Untold Stories of Strength and Valor.”



Mark your calendars for a musical journey through history, honoring the incredible legacies of heroes like Master Sgt. Roy Benavidez, Maj. Gen. Richard Cavazos, the Tuskegee Airmen, Buffalo Soldiers, the Women’s Army Corps, and the indomitable 442nd Infantry Regiment, “Go for Broke.”