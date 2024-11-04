St. Petersburg ANT post Hurricane Milton b-roll

U.S. Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg’s Aids to Navigation Team members PAC Brittany Barlow, BM1 Olivia Griggs, MK2 Patrick McIntosh and BM3 Jorge Mercado work to repair ranges damaged by Hurricane Milton near St. Petersburg, Fla. October, 25, 2024. Restoring range efficacy post storm was prioritized for waterway safety. (U.S. Coast Guard photo and video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Moriah Cannion)
