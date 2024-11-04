Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sector St. Petersburg ANT post Hurricane Milton b-roll

    UNITED STATES

    10.25.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class moriah cannion 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    U.S. Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg’s Aids to Navigation Team members PAC Brittany Barlow, BM1 Olivia Griggs, MK2 Patrick McIntosh and BM3 Jorge Mercado work to repair ranges damaged by Hurricane Milton near St. Petersburg, Fla. October, 25, 2024. Restoring range efficacy post storm was prioritized for waterway safety. (U.S. Coast Guard photo and video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Moriah Cannion)

    Date Taken: 10.25.2024
    Date Posted: 11.04.2024 11:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 942568
    Filename: DOD_110664080
    Length: 00:00:04
    Location: US

    USCG
    Coast Guard
    AidstoNavigation
    hurricaneseason
    HurricaneMilton24
    HurricaneMilton
    SectorStPetersburg

