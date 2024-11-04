Kansas Citys Levees Project Stoplog Test

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/942552" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The USACE Kansas City District, in conjunction with Lane Construction, conducted a stoplog closure test across a set of Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) railroad tracks at the Kansas Citys Levees Project.



A stoplog closure structure on a levee is a type of flood control measure typically used at traffic crossings, such as roads and railroad tracks. When water levels rise, stoplogs can be deployed to block or control the flow of water, effectively creating a temporary flood wall to prevent flooding in protected areas. They are often used in conjunction with other flood control measures to enhance the overall effectiveness of levee systems.



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City District has been making improvements to the seven-levee system along both banks of the Missouri and Kansas Rivers in the Kansas City Metropolitan area for the past 15 years. The Kansas Citys, Missouri and Kansas Levee program consists of seven levee units (Argentine, Armourdale, Central Industrial District, Fairfax-Jersey Creek, North Kansas City, East Bottoms and Birmingham), totaling 60 miles of levees and floodwalls. The $529M project for the Argentine, Armourdale, Central Industrial District portion of the levee system has been funded to completion by Congress through the Bi-Partisan Budget Act of 2018.