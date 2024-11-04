Safety as a Daily Commitment at the Middle East District

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Explore the Middle East District’s (TAM) journey with the Corps of Engineers Safety and Occupational Health Management System (CESOHMS) in this video. Hear directly from our team members—both in the field and at headquarters—about how safety is a core commitment that guides every task, from engineering and design to construction support across one of the world’s most dynamic regions. Through a focus on safety, TAM empowers its workforce, strengthens mission delivery, and ensures that everyone returns home safely. Watch to learn how USACE and TAM are leading in safety across the Middle East.