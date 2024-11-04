Explore the Middle East District’s (TAM) journey with the Corps of Engineers Safety and Occupational Health Management System (CESOHMS) in this video. Hear directly from our team members—both in the field and at headquarters—about how safety is a core commitment that guides every task, from engineering and design to construction support across one of the world’s most dynamic regions. Through a focus on safety, TAM empowers its workforce, strengthens mission delivery, and ensures that everyone returns home safely. Watch to learn how USACE and TAM are leading in safety across the Middle East.
|Date Taken:
|10.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.04.2024 09:11
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|942541
|VIRIN:
|241023-A-QI813-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110663662
|Length:
|00:02:20
|Location:
|WINCHESTER, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Safety as a Daily Commitment at the Middle East District, by Shannon Moeck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.