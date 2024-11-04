Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Safety as a Daily Commitment at the Middle East District

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WINCHESTER, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    10.23.2024

    Video by Shannon Moeck 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Middle East District

    Explore the Middle East District’s (TAM) journey with the Corps of Engineers Safety and Occupational Health Management System (CESOHMS) in this video. Hear directly from our team members—both in the field and at headquarters—about how safety is a core commitment that guides every task, from engineering and design to construction support across one of the world’s most dynamic regions. Through a focus on safety, TAM empowers its workforce, strengthens mission delivery, and ensures that everyone returns home safely. Watch to learn how USACE and TAM are leading in safety across the Middle East.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.23.2024
    Date Posted: 11.04.2024 09:11
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 942541
    VIRIN: 241023-A-QI813-1001
    Filename: DOD_110663662
    Length: 00:02:20
    Location: WINCHESTER, VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Safety as a Daily Commitment at the Middle East District, by Shannon Moeck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Safety
    TAD
    CE-SOHMS
    TAM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download