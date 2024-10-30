Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sibling Rivalries: SETAF-AF Go Army! Beat Navy 2024 Spirit Video

    VICENZA, ITALY

    11.04.2024

    Video by Maj. Brian Andries and 1st Lt. Katherine Sibilla

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa presents its “Go Army! Beat Navy” 2024 spirit video, with the theme “rivalries that make us stronger.” For 128 years, the Army and Navy have shared a rivalry akin to that of siblings: a constant push to outdo one another, resulting in a competition that fuels innovation. This story follows a brother and sister—an Army older sister and a Navy younger brother. Like many American families with members in different service branches, these siblings may be rivals, but they remain part of the same family and care deeply for each other.

    Written by U.S. Army 1st Lt. Katherine Sibilla
    Video by U.S. Army Maj. Brian Andries

    Older sister played by U.S Army 1st Lt. Lauren Miller
    Younger brother played by U.S. Army Spc. Dejon Beal

    Date Taken: 11.04.2024
    Date Posted: 11.04.2024 07:31
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: VICENZA, IT

    Football
    ArmyNavy
    U.S. Naval Academy
    United States Military Academy (West Point)
    US Africa Command (USAFRICOM)
    ARMYNAVY2024

