The "SETAF Africa Minute" is a monthly video showcasing the Command's activities in Africa, Italy and beyond.
SETAF Africa Minute - Episode 20 showcases:
01. 173rd Airborne Brigade & Southern European Task Force, Africa - Expert Infantry, Soldier and Field Medical Badge (E3B) - Vicenza, Italy
02. Southern European Task Force, Africa - Norwegian Foot March - Vicenza, Italy
03. Vicenza Military Community - 10 Miler Shadow Run - Vicenza, Italy
04. Southern European Task Force, Africa - Women's Leadership Development Symposium - Vicenza, Italy
05 . Southern European Task Force, Africa - SETAF-AF 69th Birthday Celebration - Vicenza, Italy
The U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa provides U.S. Africa Command and U.S. Army Europe & Africa a dedicated headquarters to synchronize Army activities in Africa and scalable crisis response options in Africa and Europe. (U.S. Army video edited by Chris House)
|11.04.2024
|11.04.2024 08:13
|Series
|942532
|241104-A-QB331-1000
|DOD_110663255
|00:01:00
|VICENZA, IT
|0
|0
