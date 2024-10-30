Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SETAF Africa Minute: Episode 20

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VICENZA, ITALY

    11.04.2024

    Video by Chris House 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    The "SETAF Africa Minute" is a monthly video showcasing the Command's activities in Africa, Italy and beyond.

    SETAF Africa Minute - Episode 20 showcases:

    01. 173rd Airborne Brigade & Southern European Task Force, Africa - Expert Infantry, Soldier and Field Medical Badge (E3B) - Vicenza, Italy
    02. Southern European Task Force, Africa - Norwegian Foot March - Vicenza, Italy
    03. Vicenza Military Community - 10 Miler Shadow Run - Vicenza, Italy
    04. Southern European Task Force, Africa - Women's Leadership Development Symposium - Vicenza, Italy
    05 . Southern European Task Force, Africa - SETAF-AF 69th Birthday Celebration - Vicenza, Italy

    The U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa provides U.S. Africa Command and U.S. Army Europe & Africa a dedicated headquarters to synchronize Army activities in Africa and scalable crisis response options in Africa and Europe. (U.S. Army video edited by Chris House)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.04.2024
    Date Posted: 11.04.2024 08:13
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 942532
    VIRIN: 241104-A-QB331-1000
    Filename: DOD_110663255
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: VICENZA, IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SETAF Africa Minute: Episode 20, by Chris House, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    173rd Airborne Brigade
    Vicenza Military Community
    StrongerTogether
    E3B
    US Africa Command (USAFRICOM)
    SETAF Africa Minute

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download