The "SETAF Africa Minute" is a monthly video showcasing the Command's activities in Africa, Italy and beyond.



SETAF Africa Minute - Episode 20 showcases:



01. 173rd Airborne Brigade & Southern European Task Force, Africa - Expert Infantry, Soldier and Field Medical Badge (E3B) - Vicenza, Italy

02. Southern European Task Force, Africa - Norwegian Foot March - Vicenza, Italy

03. Vicenza Military Community - 10 Miler Shadow Run - Vicenza, Italy

04. Southern European Task Force, Africa - Women's Leadership Development Symposium - Vicenza, Italy

05 . Southern European Task Force, Africa - SETAF-AF 69th Birthday Celebration - Vicenza, Italy



The U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa provides U.S. Africa Command and U.S. Army Europe & Africa a dedicated headquarters to synchronize Army activities in Africa and scalable crisis response options in Africa and Europe. (U.S. Army video edited by Chris House)