    NFL Eagles - Staff Sgt. Zmyewski

    SAGAMI GENERAL DEPOT, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    11.04.2024

    Video by Capt. Frank Spatt 

    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    Staff Sgt. Thomas Zmyewski from Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command sends a Veterans Day greeting message to his family and friends back home in Delaware City, Del. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Frank Spatt)

    Date Taken: 11.04.2024
    Date Posted: 11.04.2024 04:24
    Sports
    Shout Out
    ESPN
    Veteran's Day
    NFLEagles

