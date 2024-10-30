Keen Sword 25: U.S. Marines conduct simulate damaged aircraft recovery at MCAS Iwakuni

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron 171, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, practice aircraft salvage recovery on a simulated damaged F/A-18 Hornet aircraft during exercise Keen Sword 25 at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Oct. 31, 2024. Keen Sword 25 is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Pfc. Saul Hernandez)