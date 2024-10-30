U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron 171, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, practice aircraft salvage recovery on a simulated damaged F/A-18 Hornet aircraft during exercise Keen Sword 25 at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Oct. 31, 2024. Keen Sword 25 is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Pfc. Saul Hernandez)
|Date Taken:
|10.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.03.2024 23:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|942509
|VIRIN:
|241031-M-RU004-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110662913
|Length:
|00:01:14
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Keen Sword 25: U.S. Marines conduct simulate damaged aircraft recovery at MCAS Iwakuni, by PFC Saul Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.