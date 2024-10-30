Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Keen Sword 25: U.S. Marines conduct simulate damaged aircraft recovery at MCAS Iwakuni

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    10.31.2024

    Video by Pfc. Saul Hernandez 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron 171, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, practice aircraft salvage recovery on a simulated damaged F/A-18 Hornet aircraft during exercise Keen Sword 25 at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Oct. 31, 2024. Keen Sword 25 is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Pfc. Saul Hernandez)

    Date Taken: 10.31.2024
    Date Posted: 11.03.2024 23:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 942509
    VIRIN: 241031-M-RU004-1001
    Filename: DOD_110662913
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

    This work, Keen Sword 25: U.S. Marines conduct simulate damaged aircraft recovery at MCAS Iwakuni, by PFC Saul Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Simulated
    F/A-18
    Bilateral
    training
    KS25

