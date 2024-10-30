KS25 | US, JASDF maintainers generate air power during Keen Sword 25

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force 77th Expeditionary Fighter Generations Squadron and Japan Air Self Defense Force 8th Combat Air Wing maintainers conduct aircraft maintenance and refueling during Keen Sword 25 at Tsuiki Air Base, Japan, Oct. 28, 2024. Keen Sword is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cedrique Oldaker)