    KS25 | US, JASDF maintainers generate air power during Keen Sword 25

    TSUIKI AIR BASE, FUKUOKA, JAPAN

    10.28.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Cedrique Oldaker 

    18th Wing

    U.S. Air Force 77th Expeditionary Fighter Generations Squadron and Japan Air Self Defense Force 8th Combat Air Wing maintainers conduct aircraft maintenance and refueling during Keen Sword 25 at Tsuiki Air Base, Japan, Oct. 28, 2024. Keen Sword is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cedrique Oldaker)

    Date Taken: 10.28.2024
    Date Posted: 11.03.2024 23:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 942493
    VIRIN: 241028-F-TF632-1008
    Filename: DOD_110662866
    Length: 00:02:16
    Location: TSUIKI AIR BASE, FUKUOKA, JP

    This work, KS25 | US, JASDF maintainers generate air power during Keen Sword 25, by SrA Cedrique Oldaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-16
    Keen Sword
    F-2
    77th EFS
    USINDOPACOM
    8th CW

