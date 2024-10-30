U.S. Air Force 77th Expeditionary Fighter Generations Squadron and Japan Air Self Defense Force 8th Combat Air Wing maintainers conduct aircraft maintenance and refueling during Keen Sword 25 at Tsuiki Air Base, Japan, Oct. 28, 2024. Keen Sword is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cedrique Oldaker)
|Date Taken:
|10.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.03.2024 23:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|942493
|VIRIN:
|241028-F-TF632-1008
|Filename:
|DOD_110662866
|Length:
|00:02:16
|Location:
|TSUIKI AIR BASE, FUKUOKA, JP
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, KS25 | US, JASDF maintainers generate air power during Keen Sword 25, by SrA Cedrique Oldaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
