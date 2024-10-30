Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Diego Garcia Harbor Patrol PACUP

    BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    10.27.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Wesley Velasquez 

    AFN Diego Garcia

    241104-N-UR986-1001 – MA1 Rana Singh and MA2 Omar Cipres, U.S. Navy sailors attached to Harbor Patrol, conduct routine operations around their area of operations in Diego Garcia, British Indian Islands Territory, on Oct. 27, 2024. Harbor Patrol maintains the safety and security of local waters by maintaining vigilant patrols. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Wesley Velasquez)

    Location: IO

    Harbor Patrol
    Diego Garcia
    PACUP

