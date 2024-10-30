241104-N-UR986-1001 – MA1 Rana Singh and MA2 Omar Cipres, U.S. Navy sailors attached to Harbor Patrol, conduct routine operations around their area of operations in Diego Garcia, British Indian Islands Territory, on Oct. 27, 2024. Harbor Patrol maintains the safety and security of local waters by maintaining vigilant patrols. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Wesley Velasquez)
|Date Taken:
|10.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.03.2024 23:02
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|942492
|VIRIN:
|241104-N-UR986-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110662865
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|IO
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Diego Garcia Harbor Patrol PACUP, by PO2 Wesley Velasquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.