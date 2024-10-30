Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Assignment with Purpose

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    09.15.2023

    Video by Carrie Castillo 

    U.S. Forces Korea

    U.S. Forces Korea recruiting video for the "Assignment with Purpose" campaign 2023.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.15.2023
    Date Posted: 11.04.2024 00:37
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 942488
    VIRIN: 230915-O-ZO892-8459
    Filename: DOD_110662824
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Assignment with Purpose, by Carrie Castillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USFK

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download