    KS25 | US, JASDF fly high during Keen Sword 25

    TSUIKI AIR BASE, FUKUOKA, JAPAN

    10.28.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Cedrique Oldaker 

    18th Wing

    U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons, assigned to the 77th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, and Japan Air Self-Defense Force Mitsubishi F-2 participate in flying operations during Keen Sword 25 at Tsuiki Air Base, Japan, Oct. 28, 2024. Keen Sword is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cedrique Oldaker)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.28.2024
    Date Posted: 11.03.2024 22:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 942484
    VIRIN: 241028-F-TF632-8407
    Filename: DOD_110662770
    Length: 00:03:25
    Location: TSUIKI AIR BASE, FUKUOKA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KS25 | US, JASDF fly high during Keen Sword 25, by SrA Cedrique Oldaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    F-16
    Keen Sword
    F-2
    77th EFS
    KS25
    8th CW

