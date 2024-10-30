U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons, assigned to the 77th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, and Japan Air Self-Defense Force Mitsubishi F-2 participate in flying operations during Keen Sword 25 at Tsuiki Air Base, Japan, Oct. 28, 2024. Keen Sword is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cedrique Oldaker)
|Date Taken:
|10.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.03.2024 22:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|942484
|VIRIN:
|241028-F-TF632-8407
|Filename:
|DOD_110662770
|Length:
|00:03:25
|Location:
|TSUIKI AIR BASE, FUKUOKA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, KS25 | US, JASDF fly high during Keen Sword 25, by SrA Cedrique Oldaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.